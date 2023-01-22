King David '2' King Charles '3' Iron Nephilim Legion Army! They had a King Over Them! Rev 9:11

I've got this job and I'm not clear on how to interpret this yet, but I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the 1st 42 months of tribulation and the rise of the antichrist beast system manifesting very quickly. May be unmistakable as soon as early spring! We'll see :)Largely manifesting through King Charles and of course Israel which is run by those who say they are one thing but are another. They are of their father the devil and are trying to manufacture prophesy through deceit. Israel will have their false king one way or another and will, in Gods time, come to see that Jesus is their True eternal King and LORD!

I may never finish one of these sculptures and that's fine by me. If you do not know Jesus as your savior, repent, meaning change your mind on how you look at the world and see the sin that only the blood of the Lamb of God Jesus Christ can wash clean. He is the only Truth, the only Life and the only Way to our Father in heaven! His grace and peace be with you all!





God bless you!

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





