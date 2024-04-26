Create New Account
Aliens to Citizens, Dollar, War, Communists & Surveillance 04/26/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published Friday

In today’s video, Ted Curz speaks out on the Border Crisis, Biden grants amnesty to over 1 million Illegal Aliens, Venezuela Ditches the US Dollar for Oil Trade, North Korea leads rocket drills that simulate Nuclear counterattacks & Kim Jong-Un and Putin vow to form a New World Order.

