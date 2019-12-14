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"We seek a place that the Messiah may enter"
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10 views • December 14, 2019
July 1, 1971, spiritual messengers of God, Aka, spoke: "What was dark shall be lighted. What was buried shall be uncovered. For, as we have said before, now is the time of the Cherub. For we are here to prepare a way, for we seek a place that the Messiah may enter. The time that he shall be known to you grows close; therefore, our time grows smaller. If thy would look at the last words that Christ, Jesus, said before he left his physical body, then to return to it, you will understand of what we speak of." [See Jesus' farewell discourses in John, chapters 13-17.]
"Now we are growing weak. You have another question; ask it."
"Aka, J___ has asked….”
"Yes, we know."
"Can you answer him at this time?”
"We have answered you before. To each of you, as thy pray for help and guidance, help is sent, help to look after one soul or a group of souls. Fear this not; this is good. Can thy understand this?"
"Yes, thank you.”
"Now you should awaken soul Ray from his slumber, for we grow very weak."
We apologize that the quality of the recording is not better. But it was made by ordinary people at the time and place the spiritual messengers of God came and spoke through their instrument, Ray, in Globe.
Because it was not staged, nor performed in a professional studio by actors, the quality is simply as it is. Amateurs, not knowing where to place microphones simply turned on the household tape recorder in 1970. Perhaps this attests to the authenticity of the recording.
Next time angels speak, we'll know where to place the mikes and we won't use inexpensive, thin recording tape to preserve such a holy visitation for mankind to hear.
Remember, when angels appeared to humble shepherds tending their flocks at night in scriptures, the technology didn't exist then to record the angel's words.
Read "What Did You Come Out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a.
This is reminiscent of what was said about John who baptized in the wilderness, who had come to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming. A voice cries out in the desert mountain wilderness today – "Prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
Yet, this way must be prepared in our hearts first.
"Now we are growing weak. You have another question; ask it."
"Aka, J___ has asked….”
"Yes, we know."
"Can you answer him at this time?”
"We have answered you before. To each of you, as thy pray for help and guidance, help is sent, help to look after one soul or a group of souls. Fear this not; this is good. Can thy understand this?"
"Yes, thank you.”
"Now you should awaken soul Ray from his slumber, for we grow very weak."
We apologize that the quality of the recording is not better. But it was made by ordinary people at the time and place the spiritual messengers of God came and spoke through their instrument, Ray, in Globe.
Because it was not staged, nor performed in a professional studio by actors, the quality is simply as it is. Amateurs, not knowing where to place microphones simply turned on the household tape recorder in 1970. Perhaps this attests to the authenticity of the recording.
Next time angels speak, we'll know where to place the mikes and we won't use inexpensive, thin recording tape to preserve such a holy visitation for mankind to hear.
Remember, when angels appeared to humble shepherds tending their flocks at night in scriptures, the technology didn't exist then to record the angel's words.
Read "What Did You Come Out to See?" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/what-did-you-come-out-to-see-ec155154636a.
This is reminiscent of what was said about John who baptized in the wilderness, who had come to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming. A voice cries out in the desert mountain wilderness today – "Prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
Yet, this way must be prepared in our hearts first.
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