Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 10.17.2022 SMACKDOWN of [DS] Players continues! MSM losing to Kari, MTG and Kanye! Stage is SET! PRAY
152 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


October 18, 2022


Hope you had a wonderful weekend. Finally took a day to recuperate. To see Kari Lake destroy CNN was quite a treat, Katie tries to respond, MTG destroys her opponents on TV, CNN loses another liar, Obama truth is finally making waves to norms, and boy do they want WAR or what?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ohorj-10.17.22-smackdown-of-ds-players-continues-msm-losing-to-kari-mtg-and-kanye.html

Keywords
cnncurrent eventskanye westobamadeep statechristiandestroyinformation warltand we knowmtgkari lakeexposing evilmsm mainstream media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket