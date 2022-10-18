And We Know 10.17.2022 SMACKDOWN of [DS] Players continues! MSM losing to Kari, MTG and Kanye! Stage is SET! PRAY

LT of And We Know





October 18, 2022





Hope you had a wonderful weekend. Finally took a day to recuperate. To see Kari Lake destroy CNN was quite a treat, Katie tries to respond, MTG destroys her opponents on TV, CNN loses another liar, Obama truth is finally making waves to norms, and boy do they want WAR or what?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ohorj-10.17.22-smackdown-of-ds-players-continues-msm-losing-to-kari-mtg-and-kanye.html