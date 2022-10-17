And We Know 10.17.2022 SMACKDOWN of [DS] Players continues! MSM losing to Kari, MTG and Kanye! Stage is SET! PRAY

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LT of And We Know
October 18, 2022
Hope you had a wonderful weekend. Finally took a day to recuperate. To see Kari Lake destroy CNN was quite a treat, Katie tries to respond, MTG destroys her opponents on TV, CNN loses another liar, Obama truth is finally making waves to norms, and boy do they want WAR or what?
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