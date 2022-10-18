And We Know 10.17.2022 SMACKDOWN of [DS] Players continues! MSM losing to Kari, MTG and Kanye! Stage is SET! PRAY

LT of And We Know
October 18, 2022
Hope you had a wonderful weekend. Finally took a day to recuperate. To see Kari Lake destroy CNN was quite a treat, Katie tries to respond, MTG destroys her opponents on TV, CNN loses another liar, Obama truth is finally making waves to norms, and boy do they want WAR or what?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ohorj-10.17.22-smackdown-of-ds-players-continues-msm-losing-to-kari-mtg-and-kanye.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.