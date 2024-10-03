Paul Beriff's footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last 2 videos of Tower #2's collapse really bring out the deafening roar of the collapse as it completely overwhelms the cameras mic's. I've noticed a similar phenomenon when recording live concerts so the decibels for this must have just been off the charts!
Will post his commentary over a couple videos that follow
-------
“I heard a terrific roar like a dozen jumbo jet engines. I kept the camera rolling and ran for 100 feet, then everything went black, the most pitch black I’ve ever seen, and a sound like a giant swatter.” - Paul