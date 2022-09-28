Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: (2022) Impact into an Asteroid: NASA's DART Mission for Planetary Defense.[4k, 60fps, stabilized]
137 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE


https://youtu.be/bfqVqOl9S9w


Upscaled and enhanced version:

NASA's first flight mission for planetary defense, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) seeks to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid impact threat. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact – specifically, by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos.

00:00 - 00:48 - Final approach to the asteroid filmed from the probe itself.

00:48 - 01:02 - Impact into the asteroid filmed from the Atlas Telescope in South Africa.

Source: Nasa/The ATLAS Project.

Music: Fantasia, Vaughan Williams.

Not a XIXth Century video, sorry for the offtopic.

Join as a member to support this channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ab...

Keywords
aitime traveloldmovies4krestoredcinemanosferatutime machineneural networkssilent filmlumieretime portalcolorizeddainupscaledtopaz50 fps60 fpsexpresionismmurnau

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket