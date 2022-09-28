NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: (2022) Impact into an Asteroid: NASA's DART Mission for Planetary Defense.[4k, 60fps, stabilized]

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE
https://youtu.be/bfqVqOl9S9w
Upscaled and enhanced version:
NASA's first flight mission for planetary defense, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) seeks to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid impact threat. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact – specifically, by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos.
00:00 - 00:48 - Final approach to the asteroid filmed from the probe itself.
00:48 - 01:02 - Impact into the asteroid filmed from the Atlas Telescope in South Africa.
Source: Nasa/The ATLAS Project.
Music: Fantasia, Vaughan Williams.
Not a XIXth Century video, sorry for the offtopic.
Join as a member to support this channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ab...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.