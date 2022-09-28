NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: (2022) Impact into an Asteroid: NASA's DART Mission for Planetary Defense.[4k, 60fps, stabilized]

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE





https://youtu.be/bfqVqOl9S9w





Upscaled and enhanced version:

NASA's first flight mission for planetary defense, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) seeks to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid impact threat. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact – specifically, by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos.

00:00 - 00:48 - Final approach to the asteroid filmed from the probe itself.



00:48 - 01:02 - Impact into the asteroid filmed from the Atlas Telescope in South Africa.

Source: Nasa/The ATLAS Project.



Music: Fantasia, Vaughan Williams.

Not a XIXth Century video, sorry for the offtopic.



Join as a member to support this channel:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ab...