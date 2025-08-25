Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | Essential Nutrients: Minerals You Need

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, titled "Essential Nutrients: Minerals You Need" Dr. Ardis dives into the critical role that minerals play in maintaining optimal health, exploring how essential minerals such as selenium, magnesium, zinc, and copper—found on the periodic table of elements—are vital for human life. He distinguishes minerals, which are inorganic substances from the earth, from vitamins, which plants produce using these minerals, sunlight, and air.