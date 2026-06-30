Peter Thiel’s Secret End Times Society ‘Dialog’ Exposed-NTEB-JUNE 29 2026

The Peter Thiel ‘Dialog’ story becomes much darker when you connect it to Palantir, because this isn’t merely a secretive billionaire discussion club where elites gather to talk about World War III, battlefield technologies, nuclear power, money, happiness, and cult-building. Thiel is the co-founder of Palantir, one of the most powerful data-fusion, military-AI, surveillance, and government-contracting companies in the world. So when his private network is reportedly discussing the future of war and society, we are not dealing with idle talk. We are looking at the same ecosystem where elite ideas become operational systems — where the powerful do not merely debate the future, they build the software, surveillance tools, battlefield platforms, and artificial intelligence machinery that governments and militaries increasingly depend on. This is the Beast System and the New World Order rolled into one. “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Revelation 17:17 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Dialog is the private unseen table where the fate of nations are decided, and Palantir is the control grid to make it happen. One is where the ruling class talks about managing civilization; the other is where the data is gathered, fused, analyzed, and weaponized. This is exactly how the Beast System comes into view: not as one sudden event, but as the slow merger of money, military power, artificial intelligence, surveillance, politics, and private influence into one seamless machine. The Bible says the final system will touch all people, all classes, and all commerce, and that is precisely the direction the world is moving. Today we pull back the curtain, not with conspiracy theory, but with the proven superstructure that is Dialog, revealed by hackers, and just who the guests at this crazy end times table really are.