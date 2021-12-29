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The vax destoyed Cody's pilot career. He is a crop duster pilot. Put yourself in his shoes. If you are one of these non human types, you won't care. For me, I am in tears for this guy.
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51 views • December 29, 2021
The FDA should be held accountable. Bastards ! The CEO's of these airline companies should have bamboo shards shoved up their fingernails and they are hung by the neck live on Tv for all of us to watch. Or maybe throw them from one of their planes alive from 30,000 ft with a Go Pro strapped to their head so we can watch them die.
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