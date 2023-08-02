Russian Engineers Received Hundreds of Units of NATO Equipment Including Swedish IFV STRIDSFORDON-90

The Western Generals are sounding the alarm. The fact is that Russia is rapidly increasing its collection of captured Western military equipment. Every week at least one sample of NATO weapons falls into the hands of the Russians. So in addition to the German 'Leopard' tank, which recently fell into the hands of the Russians and has already been sent to Moscow for study, Russian troops also managed to capture the Swedish Infantry Fighting Vehicle 'Stridsfordon-90'.
