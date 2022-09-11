China’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Fall to 4-Year Low

https://gnews.org/post/p1jkx20bd
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s export growth weakened as consumers worldwide cut spending as inflation soars. Therefore, China’s trade surplus fell by $21.9 billion from July and its foreign exchange reserves fell to a 4-year low.
