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LD Single Girder Overhead Crane, Bridge Crane - Aicrane
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6 views • December 29, 2020
This single girder bridge crane is is designed and manufactured in accordance with the JB/T1306-94 standard. Its main beam structure can be I-beam, box beam. The crane has reasonable structure and strong rigidity.
The LD type electric single-beam crane is used in conjunction with CD1 and MD1 electric hoists. The electric hoist is suspended on the I-beam or the lower edge of the main beam. The lifting capacity is 1t-25t, span 7.5-31.5m,
lifting height 6-30m, work duy A3, A4.
Learn more https://steelmillcranes.com/single-girder-overhead-crane/
The LD type electric single-beam crane is used in conjunction with CD1 and MD1 electric hoists. The electric hoist is suspended on the I-beam or the lower edge of the main beam. The lifting capacity is 1t-25t, span 7.5-31.5m,
lifting height 6-30m, work duy A3, A4.
Learn more https://steelmillcranes.com/single-girder-overhead-crane/
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