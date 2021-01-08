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How USA Became the World's Wealthiest Nation + Rest of the World Catching Up (Osmotic Flow of Money)
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11 views • January 08, 2021
How USA Became the World's Wealthiest Nation + Rest of the World Catching Up, and the Osmotic Flow of Money around the world. Why Trump is likely to win re-election. How Money Flows in a Free Market + why creating barriers against it, will earn Trump victory. #AmericaFirst #wealthcreation #money
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