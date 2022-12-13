Russian Assault Units Have Entered BAKHMUT! - Dramatic Turn - HistoryLegends, 121222

Russian Assault Units Have Entered BAKHMUT!

I'm sharing this video with description below, from HistoryLegends on YouTube.

The Siege of Bakhmut takes a dramatic turn as Ukrainian defenders get pushed back to the city's outskirts. Perhaps Ukraine is trading men for time, while it builds a second line of defence further West of Bakhmut.




