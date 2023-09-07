Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian General: Nuclear war with NATO is inevitable
TruNews
Nuclear war between NATO and Russia is certain. That's the conclusion of the Russian general who wrote the military book for Russia's nuclear war strategy. We'll cover the latest on WW3 and the Left's push for the return of COVID mandates, plus some big changes coming to TruNews on Monday, September 11.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/7/23

newstruthnukenato

