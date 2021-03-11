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Antifa + KKK Applaud Racist Grocery Store Together -- "Black Owned"
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40 views • March 11, 2021
Both the KKK and the radical left Antifa types, have gone into full agreement about the primacy of race in how we deal with each other. Unfortunately, it is dividing the United States in ways that are enemies, china and Russia, if they were not the ones who seated this is a liberal movement, could have only dreamed of.
Recently a grocery store began labeling products on the shelf dependent on what race owned the company in question selling the goods. It is completely antithetical to the I have a dream speech by Martin Luther King, and the advancements we have made as a society.
#racism #antifa #KKK
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Recently a grocery store began labeling products on the shelf dependent on what race owned the company in question selling the goods. It is completely antithetical to the I have a dream speech by Martin Luther King, and the advancements we have made as a society.
#racism #antifa #KKK
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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