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Extraterrestrial History Ancient Nuclear Warfare
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171 views • April 21, 2021
Sumerian Texts uncovered to date such as the Erra Epos and Lamentations Of Ur record in vivid detail an Anunnaki Nuclear War in which Nuclear Weapons were deployed by the Anunnaki Ancient Astronaut Gods in order to destroy the Anunnaki Alien Spaceport in the Sinai Peninsula so as to prevent its seizure and control by the Anunnaki God Marduk during the Factional Anunnaki Ancient Astronaut Wars.
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