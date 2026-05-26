Why Fans Feel Like They Own Artists

Fans can make an artist famous… but can fandom become too controlling? 🎧





What happens when admiration turns into obsession?

When listeners stop supporting artists… and start expecting ownership over their lives, choices, relationships, and identity?





This episode explores the uncomfortable side of modern fan culture — parasocial relationships, internet obsession, celebrity pressure, social media expectations, and why some artists feel trapped by the people who claim to love them most.





If you’ve ever wondered why artists disappear, change, or struggle under public attention, this conversation goes deeper than you think.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/7rd398dnCWPYpNyidl3sRw?si=7c7b5707bc864fb6





#FanCulture #CelebrityCulture #CelebrityPressure #MusicDiscussion #entertainmentpodcast



