The USA Establishment is Evil...
Stand Up for Truth
Published 20 hours ago

The 2nd Beast mentioned in Revelations 13 is the USA Establishment. The people running the USA have destroyed its inhabitants. It started with the indigenous people , it then enslaved the black people, it has dumbed down and filled the modern day american with so many vaccines and drugs , they are now prisoners in their own country and they can`t think straight. The CIA and Darpa are behind getting the whole world vaccinated and ensuring that the world bows to the system they are setting up worldwide.

Keywords
deathbeastmark

