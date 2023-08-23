The USA Establishment is Evil...

The 2nd Beast mentioned in Revelations 13 is the USA Establishment. The
people running the USA have destroyed its inhabitants. It started with
the indigenous people , it then enslaved the black people, it has dumbed
down and filled the modern day american with so many vaccines and drugs
, they are now prisoners in their own country and they can`t think
straight. The CIA and Darpa are behind getting the whole world
vaccinated and ensuring that the world bows to the system they are
setting up worldwide.
