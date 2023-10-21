We Live in a Children’s World of Cultural Distortions – Pete Papaherakles - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Pete Papaherakles talks about how popular sports are sports that blacks are good at. And white athletes who are just as good or better than blacks are not hired because the agenda is to elevate blacks in society.

We quote Victor Thorn who said that we live in a children’s world. And Albert Switzer, who said that you have to always know that you are the master and they are the student. You can’t treat them as equals or they will devour you.

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio