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Dr. Jorge Amado Peralta (paraguayo) nos da una explicación de la importancia del Dióxido de Cloro en el tratamiento del Coronavirus
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174 views • April 25, 2020
Dr. Jorge Amado Peralta (médico paraguayo) nos da una explicación de la importancia del Dióxido de Cloro en el tratamiento del Coronavirus y otras enfermedades.
Enlace al Video en Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnYGCdFMrH4
Enlace al Video en Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnYGCdFMrH4
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