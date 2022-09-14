TD JAKES & THE FIVE-FOLD MINISTRY: JUDGEMENT OF THE LORD

#DEATH #PASTOR #PROPHECY(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The chosen ministry of God is gifts to the church: Apostle, Prophet, Evangelist, Pastor and Teacher [Ephesians 4:11]. When God calls you, gifts you, gives you His anointing and puts you before his people, and you defile yourself, the call and the sanctuary, then you won't repent? THERE CAN BE FOUND NO MORE MERCY FOR YOU.





Yah has judged Bishop TD Jakes. He has not repented, he lives an immoral life in secret that has nothing to do with the vow of service he took to Jesus long ago. LISTEN TO THIS JUDGEMENT CAREFULLY, because I am not debating with anyone. God says this sinful generation loves to beg for 'one more chance' and will quickly defend sin instead of justifying HIM GOD, AS THE RIGHTEOUS ONE WHO KNOWS THE SINS OF ALL MEN AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO JUDGE. You that wants to be Jakes's lawyer, go "pray", see if you can extend a life that God has cut short. His sin - infidelity, same sex relations, forced sex on minors, fiduciary impropriety, theft, lies, deception, Freemasonry and trafficking full time with the devil. A DECEIVER AND A TARE IN THE CHURCH, TD JAKES YOU ARE CUT DOWN & DON'T KNOW IT. HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD. Witnesses:NO MORE FALSE PROPHECY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=jZndUwS9ao8

