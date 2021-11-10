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Blender 3.1 Alpha Geometry Nodes demonstation
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30 views • November 10, 2021
I put my first #Blender 3.1 alpha video. Here is the link https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRwnql5PuuFh/ Please visit and let me know what you think of it.
I am using Geometry Nodes to dynamically create a Lego-like object.
It is a simple set-up creating the Lego based on the numbers entered.
I am using Geometry Nodes to dynamically create a Lego-like object.
It is a simple set-up creating the Lego based on the numbers entered.
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