© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Killing$ Of Tony Blair (2016)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • February 07, 2021
Ex-Labour and Respect MP George Galloway presents The Killing$ of Tony Blair, a documentary film which highlights former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair's, alleged destruction of the Labour party, the hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians who died during the Iraq War and Blair's well-remunerated business interests since he left office in 2007 - in Galloway's view, Blair's three "killings".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.