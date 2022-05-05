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The Benefits of Fermented Foods and Drinks with Dr. Lauren Ameling
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36 views • May 05, 2022
Nearly a decade ago, the Human Microbiome project discovered that the human body contains trillions of microorganisms and that human cells are actually outnumbered by about 10 to 1. These good bacteria play important roles in our physiology. For example, the good bacteria in your digestive tract protect you from harmful bacteria and fungi. It also synthesizes certain vitamins, improves immune system function, reduces symptoms of depression, and has been shown to lower inflammation.
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*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
LEARN MORE:
►WEB: http://www.trinityschool.org
►FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySchoolofNaturalHealth
►PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/trinityschoolnh/
►SUBSCRIBE to our Newsletter or our free Wellness Tips email list: https://tinyurl.com/4b8pu5vc
*This video and its content is the property of Trinity School of Natural Health, and is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional, and is not for medical advice.
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