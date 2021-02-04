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Conspiracy Theory (1997) Trailer
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93 views • February 04, 2021
Conspiracy Theory (1997) Trailer

#Gematria: Born-To-Be Masonic Actors:

Mel Gibson = 33 (Chaldean) & 147 (Reverse Ordinal)
Julia Roberts = 51 (Full Reduction) & 174 (Reverse Ordinal)

New York City cabbie Jerry Fletcher (Mel Gibson) is an expert on paranoid conspiracy theories. He is also infatuated with government lawyer Alice Sutton (Julia Roberts), who permits his attention because he once rescued her from a mugging. However, when Jerry is captured and put through psychotic tests by Dr. Jonas (Patrick Stewart), he realizes there is an actual conspiracy. After escaping, Jerry enlists Alice's help, but she wonders whether he has uncovered a real threat or is just insane.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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