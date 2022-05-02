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Clearing off the streets of Mariupol
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70 views • May 02, 2022
Reuters.
As plumes of smoke rose above the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the port city of Mariupol, workers began clearing rubble away from buildings damaged during fighting as the rest of the city remained quiet.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMUb8HUyY98
As plumes of smoke rose above the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the port city of Mariupol, workers began clearing rubble away from buildings damaged during fighting as the rest of the city remained quiet.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMUb8HUyY98
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