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The Great Reset & Build Back Better is a Lie – A very Dangerous Deception
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58 views • December 09, 2021
In this talk/presentation titled “The Great Reset & Build Back Better is a Lie – A very Dangerous Deception” The Mystic Philosopher shares his unique and thought provoking perspectives and insights as to why this globalist concept and ideology is very dangerous and could lead to mass extermination/genocide of all natural native earthly humans. Your comments, feedback and feed-forward are welcome and encouraged.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfeargovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyprotestsimaginationhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicforced injectionmandatory covid-19 vaccinationthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deathnew covid variant omicron
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