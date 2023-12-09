The Ministry Of Paul - Part 1-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 8 2023

Tonight we are so very excited to start a new multi-part series on the life and ministry of the apostle Paul! In this first part we see him as Saul, the absolute enemy of the Church of Jesus Christ, and a scary-good type of Antichrist to boot. Saul has letters from the high priest and the full authority of the Temple big boys that gives him the right to haul Christians off to prison, legally. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we travel to Jerusalem to meet a man exceedingly zealous of the Law of Moses, so zealous in fact that he can have men and women who believe in Jesus executed without a single tinge of conscience. That's Saul, and he's as hardcore as they come. Everything is going along great for Saul, right up to the moment he meets the risen Lord and Saviour on the road to Damascus, and that's when it all 'hits the fan' for Saul's career as self-appointed destroyer of the Church. What will the Lord do? Strike him down, put Saul in the lowest Hell? On the contrary, Jesus uses Saul as the archetype example of what God's grace is all about, then makes him the apostle for the Church in the brand-new Age of Grace! This is Part 1 in a series.



