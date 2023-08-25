ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 8/25/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

WHO GAVE THE ORDER? DOZENS OF SURVIVORS CONFIRM POLICE USED BARRICADE TO STOP HAWAIIANS FLEEING INFERNOAmericans need to know today is WHO is responsible for the order that lead to the tragedy in Maui! Police said they were under orders! WHO ordered it? This is critical!

Alex Jones is LIVE covering this and the unprecedented Trump mugshot that has already backfired against the Deep State!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





• Please Help Support With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel





*** FIND ALL SUPPORT LINKS AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson