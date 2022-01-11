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"Freeplay" radio ! A Very Unique Self Powered no batteries needed Wind-up Spring Energy
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124 views • January 11, 2022
Designed by Engineer/inventor Trevor Baylis who saw the need for a self powered radio for out in the African bush where no one had power and batteries are few and expensive and at night solar cells don't work. So he designed the "Freeplay" Radio. It has no batteries to go bad and yet it can run at night on spring power when the solar cells stop working ! So those in a primitive or disaster setting can still be connected to the outside world and get news and information.
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