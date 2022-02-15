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Sports Car Olympics 4 of 4 – my procession of Porsches, Olympics autocrosssing
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31 views • February 15, 2022
This is mostly about Ted the driver evolving from American Iron into sports cars that suited his con-brio driving style a whole lot better. I also talk about autocrossing at The Sports Car Olympics.
Long, long ago and far, far away from the place, space and culture we occupy today there was a time when face-to-face events, personal contacts, shared physical activities were integral to our lives in ‘meat-space’. The meta-space of today would hold no interest to those participators of 40 years ago.
The annual Labor Day Weekend Sports Car Olympics was one of the finer examples I enjoyed during that golden age. There and then I shared sports-car-centric activities with fellow enthusiasts who became good friends. Though we only met for three days a year, we joined together playing the same games year after year after year.
Long, long ago and far, far away from the place, space and culture we occupy today there was a time when face-to-face events, personal contacts, shared physical activities were integral to our lives in ‘meat-space’. The meta-space of today would hold no interest to those participators of 40 years ago.
The annual Labor Day Weekend Sports Car Olympics was one of the finer examples I enjoyed during that golden age. There and then I shared sports-car-centric activities with fellow enthusiasts who became good friends. Though we only met for three days a year, we joined together playing the same games year after year after year.
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