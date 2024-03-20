Create New Account
World Health Organisation whistleblower, Dr. David Bell: The WHO is being used as a tool, by people who want to take over the world.
The Prisoner
"The WHO is significantly funded by private interests. Its second-largest funder is a private organisation that has significant pharma investments. Clearly, there's a conflict of interest... In a democratic society, you would not let that organisation have any power over your people. It would be completely irrational to do that."

"It's completely illogical to go down the path we are going at the moment, where we give more power to this organisation to control our own health policy."

Watch the full interview (https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/dr-david-bell-public-health-is-moving-toward-international-fascism-5500635?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media)

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

