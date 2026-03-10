BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
'The effect of this will be to radically accelerate proliferation around the world' - Tucker Carlson clip 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
126 views • 21 hours ago

“The effect of this will be to radically accelerate proliferation around the world, because what’s the lesson of what we’re doing right now? You’d better have nukes, or else you’re going to get regime changed. No one is trying to regime change North Korea because they have nukes.” - Tucker Carlson

Adding from an X post, description:

The Iranian Foreign Minister Aragbchi, thanks Americans for the photos of Himars systems, as they show why Iran is bombing other countries.

"Thank you CENTCOM for admitting that you are using the territory of our neighbors to deploy HIMARS against our people.

No one should be outraged if our powerful missiles destroy these systems, wherever they are located, as a retaliation"

Adding: They're in the money - Trump's son to receive $billions in Pentagon funding:

 A Wall Street Journal report highlights a new drone venture backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as the U.S. military rapidly expands spending on small drones.

The company, Powerus, based in Florida, plans to go public through a reverse merger with Aureus Greenway, a golf-course holding company whose shareholders include the Trump-linked investment vehicle American Ventures. The deal would put Powerus on the Nasdaq.

Investors also include Unusual Machines, a drone components company where Donald Trump Jr. is a shareholder and advisory board member. Powerus is already a customer of the firm. Another Trump-connected company, Dominari Securities, is involved in the transaction.

The move places the Trump family’s business network inside a sector expected to receive billions in Pentagon funding. The administration recently banned new Chinese drones from the U.S. market, while the Defense Department launched the $1.1 billion “Drone Dominance” program aimed at rapidly scaling domestic drone production.

Powerus says it plans to manufacture more than 10,000 drones per month, far above typical U.S. output.

The company is also reportedly exploring acquisitions of Ukrainian drone manufacturers or licensing their technology, allowing the systems to be produced and marketed from the United States.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
