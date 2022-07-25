One Thing Humanity Has Not Experienced Yet (But Is About To!)

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🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV and David DuByne discuss how the events coming September 2022 are engineered to bring in a new monetary system to extract maximum fear over food pricing and availability. React in our own direction to the solution WEF is putting out, not respond the the WEF solution given to humanity. Time is compressing as a years worth of change happens in a week and the elite need a fake space alien invasion to bring in global governance to every nation.
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