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Congress quietly moves to integrate US & Israeli militaries - Jimmy Dore - Section 224
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Congress quietly moves to integrate US and Israeli militaries
In the first step towards shifting aid further into the shadows, the House's 2027 NDAA would all but fuse the two countries' armed forces together

Buried in the House's version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released on Tuesday, is section 224, entitled “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” The provision would arguably do more to intertwine the U.S. military with the Israeli military than the more than $200 billion (inflation adjusted) in military assistance Israel has received from the U.S. since its founding in 1948.

Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of U.S.-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation. The U.S. and Israel already work together heavily on missile defense, but this provision would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, and many more. It also proposes “network integration” and “data fusion.” In other words, the U.S. military’s data could soon be the Israeli military’s data.

If fully enacted, this proposal would provide a higher level of military-industrial integration than the U.S. has with any other country in the world.

Read in full on: Responsible Statecraft

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I really suggest you to listen to the part of Jimmy Dore's podcast regarding this issue. When some Americans call Europe a "rabid dog that must be shot", they somehow forget, that the source of the infection are the US themselves, that are now about to merge with the most genocidal military formation in the world.

🌒@EastCalling

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