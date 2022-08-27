Law Professor Karl G Granse - Teach the IRS - How to become a Teflon Taxpayer, Part 12 of 19

Law Professor Karl G. Granse aka the dragon slayer, 1998 Law Seminar, Teach the IRS - How to become a Teflon Taxpayer - Part 12 of 19, at the Thunderbird Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota. http://www.dragonslayer.website

NOTICE - For entertainment purposes only. The information in this video is NOT to be construed as Legal Advice. You need to do your own due diligence and research, go look at the statutes and regulations so you know that Karl did not lie to you. If you are in trouble with the IRS or the law seek a competent Attorney.



