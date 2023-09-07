Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catastrophic Greek floods
channel image
Greekinsider
71 Subscribers
140 views
Published 19 hours ago

Flooded houses in Palama, Karditsa, Greece, after raining. This happened after wildfires burned a lot of surrounding forests, and after criminal incompetence of local politicians.

This will also occur in the USA, when Bill Gates funds cutting of trees.

Keywords
floodgreekgreecekarditsa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket