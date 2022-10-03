WHAT'S THE WEF UP TO NOW? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-wef/
Richard writes in with a creatively worded question about the World Economic Forum and its role as a possible distraction. James answers in his usual too-thorough style. If you like Questions For Corbett, you'll love this edition of Questions For Corbett!