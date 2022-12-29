'Say No to Evil' Protests Continue at Christmastime

https://gnews.org/articles/634267
Summary：On December 25th, the “Say No to Evil” protests reached their 36th day. On the occasion of Christmas, two fellow fighters of the NFSC were interviewed at the Connecticut protest scene.
