Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Galloway, Abdel Bari Atwan: INTERVIEW Rafah requiem (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1928 Subscribers
25 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/_c-u7O5Bc8A?si=p6h1LTNMv7Ujzt8v 15 Feb 2024  #Israel #Rafah #GazaBorn in a Gaza refugee camp and now his family and friends there are refugees three or four times over in weeks. While Biden and Starmer fail to utter a syllable of condemnation
Follow MOATS on YouTube #AbdelBariAtwan #Gaza #Rafah #Israel #Starmer #Biden

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket