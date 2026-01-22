NEW TESTAMENT RIGHTEOUSNESS ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JAN 22 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Righteousness Is Something That's Done. Jesus Christ Earned His Righteousness: He Was Completely Obedient to the Father; He Fulfilled Every Jot and Tittle of the Law. Mankind Is Made in the Image of God: We Have a Tripartite Nature. Angels Are Not Made in the Image of God. Scripture Tells Us That One Day, We the Born-again Will Judge Angels. Establishing Our Own Righteousness through Obedience and Discernment Will Open Doors and Is What Qualifies Us to Judge.