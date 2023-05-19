ABC Episode 94: “Dark Humor & Functional Resilience”

“The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived.” ― Robert Jordan
“Despite my ghoulish reputation, I really have the heart of a small boy. I keep it in a jar on my desk.” ― Robert Bloch
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/SS1mKna5KyU
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.