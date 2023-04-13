Clown World #14: Our Medical/Political Dystopian World; & The "Cure" Of The Law-Giver...

Without sin causing illness There Is No God... Then Christ did not get beaten so badly to be unrecognizable to bear our illness God is a liar and does not exist. God does not exist in the allopathic medical system of big pharma and Ismael's oil derivatives of pharmaceutical medical madness, except in the mercy of God...
Have faith in your body, i.e. if you have high blood pressure then your body is responding to toxins by forcing them out.
Biblical Health #36 How Easily We Are Tricked By Vinegar Pseudoscience...
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all&q=vinegar
