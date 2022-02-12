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THEY'RE BEGINNING TO CRACK.... PEOPLE AWAKEN AND IT'S TIME TO CMA!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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101 views • February 12, 2022
SOURCE: QuantumIntel

After two years, it's too late' | Neil Oliver reacts to Danish newspaper apology for Covid coverage:
We Failed” – Danish Newspaper Admits Failure and Apologizes for Not Questioning the Government’s COVID-19 Narrative:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/failed-danish-newspaper-apologizes-not-questioning-governments-covid-19-narrative-video/

One of the leading newspapers in Denmark issued a public apology for spreading the government’s lies about COVID-19 and narratives without sufficient skepticism throughout the pandemic.

Ekstra Bladet published an article last month with the title “Vi fejlede,” which means “We failed.”

Credits: GB News, The GateWay Pundit.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) For England & Wales:-

* The number of children (under age 19) who died OF Covid-19 in 2020 was 15 [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 in 2020 was 18. [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 b/w 01/21 to 08/21 was 26 [Table 1].

https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/covid19casesinchildren
Keywords
vaccinesnwofrauddepopulationwefcovid
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