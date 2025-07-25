Putin Releases 1,400-Page Report Proving Obama Fabricated Russiagate to Cover Up Pizzagate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 1,400-page dossier compiled by Vladimir Putin is now circulating inside the Kremlin and its contents are shaking the foundations of the U.S. political establishment.
According to Putin, the "Russian collusion" scandal wasn't just political theater, it was a coordinated globalist coup d'état, led by Barack Obama and backed by insiders like Hillary Clinton and John Brennan. Their mission: sabotage Trump, mislead the American people, and most critically, bury crimes so explosive they could bring down the entire D.C hierarchy.
We're not just talking about election interference or surveillance abuse. The report details institutionalized crimes against children, systemic, protected, and rooted deep within the very agencies meant to enforce justice.
