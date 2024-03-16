Create New Account
HORRIFIC truth about Canada's MAID program that everyone needs to know _ Redacted News
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored Content 

A father in Alberta Canada is pleading with the courts to keep is autistic daughter off the MAID program. The government wants to put her to death. Why did two doctors sign off on this? What's really going on here?

Keywords
medicinejustin trudeaucanadaassisted suicidemaid program

