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Judge Jeanine On The Failure Of Government & Justice System.
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20 views • December 09, 2021
This is my reaction and evaluation of the Judge's Great Points. Jeanine Pirro takes no prisoners in a blistering opening monologue on America's crime wave on 'Justice with Judge Jeanine.'
Link To Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx_4m_W4ayU
JEANINE PIRRO: It is time for us to be visible and vocal... And that means holding those in power accountable and jailing - yes, I said, locking up - those who are victimizing innocent human beings. They should not be roaming freely among us. I have no tolerance for them or the so-called 'social justice warriors' who want me to think I'm wrong because I believe in consequences and law and order. You're damn right I do, and I won't stop. And neither should you until we get America back on track.
Link To Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx_4m_W4ayU
JEANINE PIRRO: It is time for us to be visible and vocal... And that means holding those in power accountable and jailing - yes, I said, locking up - those who are victimizing innocent human beings. They should not be roaming freely among us. I have no tolerance for them or the so-called 'social justice warriors' who want me to think I'm wrong because I believe in consequences and law and order. You're damn right I do, and I won't stop. And neither should you until we get America back on track.
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