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‘Pointless losses’ attempt by Ukrainian forces to recapture Zmeiny Island fails
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179 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
The territory of Zmeiny Island, a strategic position for both Moscow and Kiev alike in the Black Sea, was taken under Russian control in late February. Ukraine’s attempt to recapture it has allegedly been orchestrated by London and turned out to have produced ‘a catastrophe for the Ukrainian forces and pointless losses’, as the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14uiu7-pointless-losses-attempt-by-ukrainian-forces-to-recapture-zmeiny-island-fai.html
The territory of Zmeiny Island, a strategic position for both Moscow and Kiev alike in the Black Sea, was taken under Russian control in late February. Ukraine’s attempt to recapture it has allegedly been orchestrated by London and turned out to have produced ‘a catastrophe for the Ukrainian forces and pointless losses’, as the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14uiu7-pointless-losses-attempt-by-ukrainian-forces-to-recapture-zmeiny-island-fai.html
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