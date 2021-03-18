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Dr Vernon Coleman - Shocking News Regarding the PCR Test
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4494 views • March 18, 2021
If there are still some braindead sheeple believing PCR test is credible, accurate and fit for purpose - think again.
The UK Government says: "...fragments of inactive virus can be persistently detected by PCR in respiratory samples following infection – long after a person has completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious." - and THAT IS EXACTLY why MANY doctors have been arguing for months that the PCR test is unreliable and not fit for purpose.
Uk govt website:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
The UK Government says: "...fragments of inactive virus can be persistently detected by PCR in respiratory samples following infection – long after a person has completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious." - and THAT IS EXACTLY why MANY doctors have been arguing for months that the PCR test is unreliable and not fit for purpose.
Uk govt website:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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